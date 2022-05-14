Bengaluru police fire shots as acid attack accused tries to flee

The Bengaluru police, who were bringing back absconding acid attacker Nagesh from Tiruvannamalai to Bengaluru, had to open fire on him when he attacked head constable Mahadevaiah attached with the Kamakshipalya police station.

When the police team was near the hanging bridge of Kengeri around 1.30 am, the accused Nagesh (34) attacked Mahadevaiah in a bid to escape.

Prashanth M, the police inspector of Kamakshipalya police station, on witnessing the attack, fired in the air with his service pistol asking Nagesh to stop attacking and surrender. But Nagesh continued his efforts to attack other policemen.

Prashanth then opened fire on Nagesh and the bullet hit him on his right leg. The police rushed both the injured persons to a hospital.

On the morning of April 28, Nagesh had attacked a 25-year-old woman working in a gold finance firm with acid. He attacked her in front of her office because she refused to accept his marriage proposal.

Police later traced Nagesh to a religious place in Tiruvannamalai. The special police team formed to nab him found him wearing saffron clothes and posing as a swamiji. They were bringing him back to the city to take him into police custody for further investigation when he tried attacking them.