B'luru police fire shots as acid attacker tries to flee

Bengaluru police fire shots as acid attack accused tries to flee

On the morning of April 28, Nagesh had attacked a 25-year-old woman working in a gold finance firm with acid

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, bengaluru,
  • May 14 2022, 11:05 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 11:22 ist
Acid attack accused Nagesh (L) and Head constable Mahadevaiah (R). Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bengaluru police, who were bringing back absconding acid attacker Nagesh from Tiruvannamalai to Bengaluru, had to open fire on him when he attacked head constable Mahadevaiah attached with the Kamakshipalya police station.

When the police team was near the hanging bridge of Kengeri around 1.30 am, the accused Nagesh (34) attacked Mahadevaiah in a bid to escape. 

Prashanth M, the police inspector of Kamakshipalya police station, on witnessing the attack, fired in the air with his service pistol asking Nagesh to stop attacking and surrender. But Nagesh continued his efforts to attack other policemen.

Read | Bengaluru acid attacker Nagesh nabbed in Tamil Nadu

Prashanth then opened fire on Nagesh and the bullet hit him on his right leg. The police rushed both the injured persons to a hospital.

On the morning of April 28, Nagesh had attacked a 25-year-old woman working in a gold finance firm with acid. He attacked her in front of her office because she refused to accept his marriage proposal.

Police later traced Nagesh to a religious place in Tiruvannamalai. The special police team formed to nab him found him wearing saffron clothes and posing as a swamiji. They were bringing him back to the city to take him into police custody for further investigation when he tried attacking them.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Acid attack
Crime

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

Darkness and light in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Darkness and light in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

How to delete personal information from Google Search

How to delete personal information from Google Search

 