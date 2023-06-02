B'luru police held special drive against drug peddling

Bengaluru police hold special drive against drug peddling

In the West division, police conducted the drive for two days, booking 164 cases

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2023, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 04:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central and West division police have conducted special drives against drug peddling, especially around educational institutions that reopened after summer vacation. 

Srinivas R Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said the drive was conducted in the vicinity of schools and colleges. “We have booked around 21 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” he said.

Also Read | Centre considering testing drugs at govt laboratories before exporting
 

Police arrested three drug peddlers and 18 consumers, recovering 11 grams of MDMA, 7 grams of Hydra mango and 2.5 kg ganja. The drive was conducted from Wednesday morning and continued till late evening on Thursday. 

In the West division, police conducted the drive for two days, booking 164 cases.

"About 154 people were arrested and cases were registered for the consumption of drugs, 10 cases were registered for drug peddling, and 10 peddlers were arrested. Around 10 kg of ganja was seized during the drive," said Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). The drive will continue in both divisions.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Drugs
India News
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

 