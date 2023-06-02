Bengaluru police hold special drive against drug peddling

The Central and West division police have conducted special drives against drug peddling, especially around educational institutions that reopened after summer vacation.

Srinivas R Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said the drive was conducted in the vicinity of schools and colleges. “We have booked around 21 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” he said.

Police arrested three drug peddlers and 18 consumers, recovering 11 grams of MDMA, 7 grams of Hydra mango and 2.5 kg ganja. The drive was conducted from Wednesday morning and continued till late evening on Thursday.

In the West division, police conducted the drive for two days, booking 164 cases.

"About 154 people were arrested and cases were registered for the consumption of drugs, 10 cases were registered for drug peddling, and 10 peddlers were arrested. Around 10 kg of ganja was seized during the drive," said Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). The drive will continue in both divisions.