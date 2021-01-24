Police nab construction burglar who stole 178g of gold

Bengaluru Police nab construction worker-turned-burglar who stole 178 grams of gold

The accused Dandapani aka Manikanta from DJ Halli surveyed the city for locked houses and later broke in with tools to make away with the valuables during the night

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 24 2021, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 01:05 ist
The accused, Dandapani. Credit: Special Arrangement

A 28-year-old construction labourer-turned-burglar has been nabbed, with the Hebbal police seizing 178 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 8.27 lakh.

The accused Dandapani aka Manikanta from DJ Halli surveyed the city for locked houses and later broke in with tools to make away with the valuables during the night. Sometimes, he committed the burglaries immediately after locating the locked house.

In May last year, he had burgled the house of Ramalingam (50) at Bhuvaneshwarinagar in RT Nagar and stole 64 grams of gold jewellery, 250 grams of silver articles and cash.

Dandapani was caught on January 20 when he ran away on seeing the police, who chased and caught him. Police found some pieces of jewellery with him.

Dandapani admitted that he came to sell the stolen jewellery. Police have solved three cases with his arrest.

Arrest in drugs case 

In another case, RT Nagar police caught two drug peddlers — Imran Pasha (26) from RT Nagar and Syed Irfan (28) from KG Halli — who procured ganja from a seller in Shivajinagar.

Police caught them when they went to sell the drugs to their customers near the onion market on January 18. Police seized around four kilograms of ganja from the accused.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
robbery
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

'Kargil to become an adventure tourism destination'

'Kargil to become an adventure tourism destination'

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

 