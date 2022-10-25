Bengaluru: Police nab gang that stole 30 two-wheelers and sold them off without papers

Bengaluru: Police nab gang that stole 30 two-wheelers

Police zeroed in on the young men while investigating the theft of a scooter reported from Srinagar, South Bengaluru, about three months ago

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 25 2022, 02:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 08:09 ist

Police in western Bengaluru have recovered 30 stolen two-wheelers by arresting a two-member gang that broke the hand locks of parked vehicles and sold them at throwaway prices without any documents.

Byatarayanapura police arrested Kruthik, 18, of Ramachandrapura in Srirampura, and Vijay alias Kariya, 21, of Magadi Main Road. Vijay has a history of committing thefts and was arrested by the Hanumanthanagar police for a house break-in four years ago, police said.

Clues from earlier case

Police zeroed in on the young men while investigating the theft of a scooter reported from Srinagar, South Bengaluru, about three months ago.

Harshitha S had parked the scooter outside her workplace — Muthoot Mini Financial Ltd on Avalahalli Main Road in Girinagar — around 10 am on July 30. The scooter was not there when she came out of the office at 11.30 am. She searched for it for two days before filing a police complaint.

A police team formed by Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), tracked down the suspects.

Police have recovered 30 two-wheelers stolen from Byatarayanapura, Chandra Layout, Kengeri, Viveknagar, Cottonpet, Yelahanka New Town, Kamakshipalya, Chamarajpet, Magadi Road, KG Nagar and Tilak Nagar. Police have traced the owners of 17 vehicles and are making efforts to contact the rest.

Explaining the vehicle lifters' modus operandi, police said the duo would break the hand locks of vehicles parked in commercial and residential areas. They would then sell them off anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 without any documents.

