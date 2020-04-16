Bengaluru Police open fire on rowdy sheeter

The South division police, in the early hours of Thursday, opened fire on a rowdy sheeter who was involved in the double murder case reported on Sunday at Subramanyapura in South Bengaluru.

The injured rowdy has been identified as Sanjay alias Chickappi, 27, a resident of Hanumanthanagar.

On Sunday, two persons, including rowdy sheeter Mukund and his friend Manoj, were killed during a compromise meeting between two rival gangs.

Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said, "In Subramanyapura police station murder case, so far we have arrested four persons. During the investigation, we found that Sanjay, the main accused, had a long time rivalry with Mukund. So a team of officials went to arrest Sanjay based on the information that he was in ISRO Layout in Kumaraswamy Layout. On spotting him near Deverekere, sub-inspector of Subramanyapura police station, Madhu, went to nab him. Sanjay attacked him with a lethal weapon on his abdomen. Police inspector Dharmendra of Konankunte police station, who was heading the joint team, on witnessing the attack on Madhu, fired a bullet in the air warning Sanjay to surrender, but he tried to assault other officers, So Dharmendra shot him on his right leg, Rohini said.

Both Madhu and Sanjay have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. They are out of danger.

Sanjay is involved in a murder and two attempt-to-murder cases before the double murder of Mukund and Manoj happened.

Police said Manoj was not involved in any crime but he was the one who called Mukund for a compromise meeting, but the exact reason for killing him is yet to be ascertained.

