Bengaluru: Police push for drug, cyber, and traffic safety education in schools

Following public complaints and concerns raised at the Masika Janasamparka Divasa events in Malleswaram on Saturday, the police have decided to appeal to the education department to incorporate drug safety, cyber safety, and traffic safety issues into the school curriculum.

Police Commissioner B Dayananda, who attended the event, said, "We are going to appeal to the education department to include the drug, cyber and traffic safety issues in the school syllabus. Drug menace is not only a police problem, it is a societal issue. Many youngsters are becoming victims of the drug menace, so we suggest the topic related to drugs safety and its repercussions be included in the curriculum so that the children get educated about it at a young age and it will help them in avoiding drugs."

Dayananda further emphasised the importance of educating children about cybercrime and traffic safety from an early age.

Addressing the concerns expressed by attendees regarding the youth falling prey to the drug menace, Dayananda affirmed their decision to appeal to the education department and assured efforts to implement the proposed changes.

He also acknowledged other issues raised, such as traffic congestion, eve-teasing, and civic problems related to BBMP and other departments. The complaints have been forwarded to the respective departments for necessary action.

The upcoming ‘Masika Janasamparka Divasa’, which will be held on the fourth Saturday of every month, police will invite officials from other departments so that the problems of the people are addressed in one platform, Dayananda said.

The police have introduced "Loka Spandana" at police stations, an assessment initiative based on QR codes to enhance communication between the police and the public. People can provide feedback on their police station experience by scanning the QR code and answering a few questions. Senior officers will review the feedback and take appropriate action to improve people-friendly policing initiatives. If any visitor to a police station does not receive a proper response, action will be taken against the concerned police officers.