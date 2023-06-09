Bengaluru Police raids 1,344 rowdies, books five cases

Bengaluru Police raids 1,344 rowdies, books five cases

During the search, police found that 46 rowdies with Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) were not attending court hearings

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 09 2023, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 04:46 ist
Representatiive image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Bengaluru police on Thursday raided the houses of 1,344 rowdies in the city and booked five cases against five of them.

Two of the five cases were booked under the Indian Arms Act and one under the NDPS Act, in the first search operations conducted after B Dayananda took charge as Bengaluru’s police commissioner. Dayananda had directed his subordinates to conduct the search operations and get the latest updates on rowdy activities.

Accordingly, searches were conducted under eight Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in their respective divisions. The search operations that began in the early hours concluded by afternoon.

During the search, police found that 46 rowdies with Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) were not attending court hearings. They were detained and produced before the respective courts.

While searching the houses of 177 notorious rowdies in the West Division, police booked a rowdy under the Arms Act. They combed 175 houses of rowdies in the South Division. Searching the houses of 90 rowdies in the Central Division, police registered one NDPS case.

They searched 207 houses of rowdies in the East, 160 in South-East, 156 in North-east, and 125 in Whitefield Divisions. They have booked 64 rowdies in petty cases.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Bengaluru Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

 