Bengaluru Police raids 1,344 rowdies, books five cases

The Bengaluru police on Thursday raided the houses of 1,344 rowdies in the city and booked five cases against five of them.

Two of the five cases were booked under the Indian Arms Act and one under the NDPS Act, in the first search operations conducted after B Dayananda took charge as Bengaluru’s police commissioner. Dayananda had directed his subordinates to conduct the search operations and get the latest updates on rowdy activities.

Accordingly, searches were conducted under eight Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in their respective divisions. The search operations that began in the early hours concluded by afternoon.

During the search, police found that 46 rowdies with Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) were not attending court hearings. They were detained and produced before the respective courts.

While searching the houses of 177 notorious rowdies in the West Division, police booked a rowdy under the Arms Act. They combed 175 houses of rowdies in the South Division. Searching the houses of 90 rowdies in the Central Division, police registered one NDPS case.

They searched 207 houses of rowdies in the East, 160 in South-East, 156 in North-east, and 125 in Whitefield Divisions. They have booked 64 rowdies in petty cases.