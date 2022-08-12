Bengaluru Police recover 11 two-wheelers from vehicle lifters

Police have recovered 11 stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 6 lakh by arresting two suspected vehicle lifters who targeted Royal Enfield, Hero Splendor and other motorcycles that are coveted in the used vehicle market.

Yelahanka police tracked down Mubarak Pasha, 20, and P Mahesh, 27, while investigating the theft of a Royal Enfield (registration number KA 50/Y 1197) that occurred in Surabhi Nagar on the night of July 31.

The two-wheeler belonged to one Sridhar. He had given it to Madhu, a mechanic from Jakkur, for servicing. Madhu serviced the bike and parked it near a friend’s house. He thought he will pick it up the next morning and deliver it to Sridhar. But when he went to the place around 6.30 am the next day, the two-wheeler was stolen.

Police said the suspects stole the two-wheelers by breaking their hand locks and sold them off without documents. Their arrests have helped the police detect 11 thefts reported from Yelahanka, Yelahanka New Town, RT Nagar, DJ Halli and Hebbal police station limits.