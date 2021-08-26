Police register FIR over 'offensive' FB post on Zameer

Bengaluru Police register FIR over 'offensive' FB post on Zameer after court order

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 26 2021, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 01:16 ist
Zameer Ahmed Khan. Credit: DH file photo

Police have registered an FIR over a Facebook post about Congress MLA, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, following a court order.

One of Khan’s aides filed a police complaint about a Facebook post uploaded by one Manoj Gowda a few months ago allegedly mocking the Chamarajpet MLA.

The aide had petitioned the city police chief, Kamal Pant, who forwarded the matter to Chamarajpet police for necessary action. Police registered a non-cognisable register (NCR) complaint.

Khan’s aide, however, approached the police after a month and insisted that an FIR be registered. He was not satisfied when the police said they had taken action on the NCR.

The aide eventually went to court which ordered the FIR.

A senior police officer promised necessary action after further investigation.

Zameer Ahmed Khan
Bengaluru
Social media
Police
Facebook

