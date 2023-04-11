Bengaluru police seize biggest-ever drug haul

Bengaluru police have confiscated their biggest-ever drug haul by arresting five Nigerians.

Police from VV Puram and Jayanagar in southern Bengaluru seized Rs 8.5 crore worth of illicit drugs, said Krishnakant P, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). The contraband includes 1.85 kg of white MDMA, 1.15 kg of brown MDMA, 1.5 kg of MDMA and 350 grams of cocaine.

The officer described the arrested suspects as key players in the large-scale supply of illegal drugs in the city. He vowed to crack down on drug peddling and consumption.

Frank alias Sunday was the first suspect arrested. The four others — Lawrence Ezenwoke alias Peter, Chukwunezim Thankgod Onyekachi alias Bright, Hasley, and Emmanuel Nazi — were picked up from near National College in Jayanagar recently.

Peter and Bright’s arrest helped the police seize 1.850 grams of white MDMA, 1.150 grams of brown MDMA and 310 grams of cocaine. Police described Peter as a repeat offender: he was arrested by the Thalaghattapura police for a similar offence in February 2022. He got bail in September.

Hasley, Frank and Nazi’s arrests helped the police confiscate another 1.152 grams of MDMA and 40 grams of cocaine.