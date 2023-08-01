Bengaluru police seize drugs worth Rs 18 cr in July; 487 arrests

Bengaluru police registered 378 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in July, confiscating 1,785 kg of contraband worth Rs 18 crore.

On Monday, Bengaluru City Commissioner B Dayananda addressed the press about the NDPS cases and said the campaign against drugs would continue.

In July, police arrested 474 Indians and 13 foreigners for peddling and consuming drugs. They registered 72 cases against drug peddlers and 306 against consumers. In addition, they deported 11 foreigners who overstayed their visas.

Police seized 1,723 kg of ganja, 55.8 kg of opium, 40 grams of heroin, 1.02 kg of hashish oil, 467 grams of charas, 570 grams of cocaine, 3.19 kg of MDMA, 43 LSD strips, and 572 different types of tablets.

In July, police also registered 21 drug peddling and 32 drug consumption cases near educational institutions.

Additionally, under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA), 24 cases were registered for selling tobacco products within a 100-metre radius of educational institutions. A total of 3,588 petty cases have been registered and Rs 5.9 lakh has been collected as fines.

"Our officers visited educational institutions on June 26 to create awareness about drug consumption and its effects. On popular demand, we will continue these visits," Dayananda said.