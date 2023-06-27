Bengaluru police seized drugs worth Rs 117 cr last year

Bengaluru police’s crackdown on illicit drugs in the past year has yielded Rs 117 crore worth of contraband, according to the city’s top cop.

B Dayananda told reporters on Monday that the city police seized 6,261 kg of contraband and registered 6,191 cases of drug peddling and consumption between 2022 and 2023.

The crackdown resulted in the arrest of 7,723 Indians and 159 foreigners, he explained during an event to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Of the 6,191 cases, 5,248 involved drug consumers and 943 peddlers, he added.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) S D Sharanappa said they had cracked some of the most complex cases and made a dent in the drug peddling network.

“We cracked down on drug peddling networks run from other states and countries. We have successfully rooted out some of these networks,” he told DH.

Of those arrested, eight were habitual drug peddlers and have been convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police also seized the property of two of them.

The seized drugs include 6,074 kg of ganja, 5.5 kg of ganja oil, 2.5 kg of brown sugar, 15.6 kg of opium, 52.6 kg of MDMA, 109.9 kg of synthetic drugs, 3,406 tablets of various kinds and 1,372 LSD strips.

About 2,117 kg of contraband seized last year has been handed over to the Drug Disposal Committee for scientific disposal after taking permission from the court, police said.

On the occasion, police also launched the ‘BCP NDPS Portal’, an online database about NDPS cases and convicts. It will help the police access data about criminal records.

Referring to special enforcement drives against drugs around educational institutions, Dayananda said his officers seized 204 kg of ganja, 1.195 kg of hashish oil, 0.768 kg of opium and 1.311 kg of synthetic drugs in the last month, and registered 1,003 consumption and 130 peddling cases.

During the day, police officers visited schools, colleges and universities across the city to spread awareness about drugs and the NDPS Act.

Police have requested citizens to take a pledge against drug consumption by visiting https://pledge.cybersapiens.in/.