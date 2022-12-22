Bengaluru police send 14 overstaying Africans to detention centre

Police send 14 overstaying Africans to detention centre

The detained foreigners are from Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and other countries

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 22 2022, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 01:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Police have sent 14 Africans to the foreigners' detention centre near Nelamangala for illegally staying in India.

Kothanur police led by inspector Ashwanth Narayana found nine men and five women overstaying in Kothanur and surrounding areas in northeastern Bengaluru, said Anoop A Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

Police teams went door to door to look for overstaying foreigners and checked their documents such as passports and visas. Those without documents were detained and taken to the police station. Once it was confirmed that their visas had expired and they were staying illegally, they were sent to the foreigners' detention centre.

The detained foreigners are from Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and other countries in Africa.

Police will question and take action against the landlords who rented their places to overstaying foreigners.

No illicit drugs were found in the possession of these foreigners, a senior police officer said.

Bengaluru
Africa
Detention

