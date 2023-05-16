B'luru: College student allege cops assaulted him, kin

Bengaluru: Police under fire for alleged assault on college students

In a series of tweets, Sairaj Natraj described the humiliation he and his cousin suffered at the hands of the police

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • May 16 2023, 00:32 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 08:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A private college student took to social media to accuse police officers of assault near Chandapura Circle in the city outskirts on May 13.

In a series of tweets, Sairaj Natraj described the humiliation he and his cousin suffered at the hands of the police. He also posted pictures of the injuries to their hands and legs.

The duo was on their way to eat when they were stopped by police officers around 7.30 pm. They were caught in the traffic congestion due to the celebrations over the Congress' victory in the elections. The officers were on duty to control traffic due to celebrations. The officers on duty, including Krishnamurthy S of the Suryanagar police station, were monitoring the traffic flow.

When the vehicles started moving, Natraj's cousin, who was riding pillion, gestured and asked him to take a right turn. The officers assumed that they were being yelled at and stopped the bike.

The officers abused Natraj and his cousin and snatched their bike key. They were then hauled to a booth nearby where they were forced to squat and were beaten with lathis for 45 minutes. Natraj alleged that the officers were drunk.

After a while, the policemen allowed them to go. Natraj returned with his parents and relatives. He claimed that the police misbehaved with them again. Suryanagar police responded to Natraj’s tweets and contacted him.

Bengaluru’s District Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi has launched an inquiry into the charges. Baldandi told DH that they would record Natraj’s statement and conduct a detailed investigation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru Police
Assault
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'

‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

 