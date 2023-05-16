Bengaluru: Police under fire for alleged assault on college students

A private college student took to social media to accuse police officers of assault near Chandapura Circle in the city outskirts on May 13.

In a series of tweets, Sairaj Natraj described the humiliation he and his cousin suffered at the hands of the police. He also posted pictures of the injuries to their hands and legs.

The duo was on their way to eat when they were stopped by police officers around 7.30 pm. They were caught in the traffic congestion due to the celebrations over the Congress' victory in the elections. The officers were on duty to control traffic due to celebrations. The officers on duty, including Krishnamurthy S of the Suryanagar police station, were monitoring the traffic flow.

The real face of @BlrCityPolice has been seen today and this humiliation can never be forgotten. My cousin and I (college students), were beaten up by 4-5 policemen in Chandapura circle, Anekal taluk. More details will be updated soon.

@CPBlr #bengaluru #police — Sairaj Natraj (@SairajNatraj_10) May 13, 2023

When the vehicles started moving, Natraj's cousin, who was riding pillion, gestured and asked him to take a right turn. The officers assumed that they were being yelled at and stopped the bike.

The officers abused Natraj and his cousin and snatched their bike key. They were then hauled to a booth nearby where they were forced to squat and were beaten with lathis for 45 minutes. Natraj alleged that the officers were drunk.

After a while, the policemen allowed them to go. Natraj returned with his parents and relatives. He claimed that the police misbehaved with them again. Suryanagar police responded to Natraj’s tweets and contacted him.

Bengaluru’s District Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi has launched an inquiry into the charges. Baldandi told DH that they would record Natraj’s statement and conduct a detailed investigation.