Bengaluru principal held for raping 10-year-old dyslexic girl

Varthur Police have arrested the principal of a private school in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl student in the school.

The principal has been booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A police officer said that when the 10-year-old child, who is diagnosed with dyslexia, returned home from school on Thursday at around 4 pm, her mother noticed bleeding in the girl’s private parts. The child was taken to Belenus Champion Hospital in Varthur.

The hospital authorities notified Varthur Police on the matter at around 7 pm. The police officer told DH that the alleged rape happened between 11 am and 1 pm on Thursday.

“He took the child to his house, which is next to the school, and committed the act. The girl has identified the accused and the location,” the officer said.

The accused resides in Varthur limits and has been the principal of the school – which has about 140 students – for almost 10 years. The investigating officers told DH, that the accused owns the school and has been running it with his wife for the last 23 years and stays in the same premises.

"He has three daughters who have all settled in the US," added the police officer.

The child’s father is no more. Her mother has registered a complaint against the principal. The police are also checking if the accused has committed similar acts on other students in the school.

Children affected with dyslexia talk in parts and are slow to respond. However, this child narrated every detail of her traumatic experience, including the accused washing her inner wear and where he washed it.

“Preliminary investigation has confirmed the act. The victim has cooperated with the investigation and explained the incident. The accused is being interrogated for more details,” S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, told DH.

"Although 10-year-old, the child is studying in the second standard when she should be ideally in class four or five," added Girish.