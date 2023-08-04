Bengaluru principal held for raping specially abled minor

Varthur Police have arrested the principal of a private school for the specially abled in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl student in the school.

The principal has been booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A police officer said that when the 10-year-old specially abled child – diagnosed with memory-related issues – returned home from school on Thursday, her mother noticed bleeding in the girl’s private parts. The child was taken to Belenus Champion Hospital in Varthur.

The hospital authorities notified Varthur Police on the matter at around 7 pm. The officer told DH that the alleged rape happened between 11 am and 1 pm on Thursday.

“He took the child to his house, which is next to the school, and committed the act. The girl has identified the person and the location,” the officer said.

The principal resides in Varthur limits. He has been the principal of the school – which has about 140 students – for almost 10 years.

The child’s mother has registered a complaint against him. The police are also checking if the accused has done similar acts on other children in the school.