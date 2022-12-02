Bengaluru: Prisoner on trial for beheading rival smashes CCTV camera in jail

Man on trial for beheading rival smashes CCTV in jail

Prison staff tried to stop him, reasoning that damaging the camera was a criminal offence

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 03:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A prisoner who's on trial for beheading an adversary broke a CCTV camera at the Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara earlier this week, police said.

Pavan, 26, the undertrial from Doddballapur town, is reported to have broken the CCTV camera between 1.50 am and 2.30 am on November 28. Prison staff tried to stop him, reasoning that damaging the camera was a criminal offence. But he didn't pay heed and smashed the camera to pieces, according to police. Pavan was arrested in June 2018 and has been lodged in cell number 8 in the First Block at the prison ever since.

Parappana Agrahara police have booked Pavan for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty. In addition, they invoked the Karnataka Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Mallikrajun B, Superintendent of Police, Central Prison, filed a police complaint over the incident.

Pavan was arrested for murdering Upendra alias Uppi, 21, who allegedly spoke ill of him and caused a rift between him and his friends.

Pavan and his friends had a minor dispute and had come to blows. Pavan suspected that Upendra was behind it. To take revenge, he called Upendra to Nagarakere in the guise of holding talks and beheaded him with a machete. He left the torso as it was and threw the head into a vacant site near Nagarakere.

The case is being heard by a Doddaballapura court. 

