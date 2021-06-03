Bengaluru private hospital raided for overcharging Covid-19 patients

Acting on complaints that hospitals are overcharging for Covid treatment, East Zone nodal officers on Wednesday raided a private hospital in CV Raman Nagar and initiated legal action.

BBMP sources revealed that nodal officers, including Additional Director General of Police (KSRP) Alok Kumar and secretary to the state government Major Manivannan raided the private hospital.

Sources said the hospital charged Rs 1,000 for every hour of oxygen supplied to the patients.

A copy of a bill showed that the hospital charged patients Rs 30,000 a day in a Covid isolation ICU ward, while the state government has capped the charges at Rs 15,000.

Some patients said the hospital conducted unnecessary blood tests at exorbitant prices.

"Overcharging Covid patients is unacceptable. We have initiated legal action against the hospital in CV Raman Nagar limits for overcharging patients for ICU beds and oxygen," ADGP Alok Kumar said.

Officials discovered many instances of patients being overcharged and have directed the hospital management to refund the money.

“Further action will be taken if they fail to comply with our directions,” Kumar said, cautioning the authorities.