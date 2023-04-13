Bengaluru pvt firm CEO arrested for cheating job aspirants

The founder-CEO of IndianMoney ffreedom App has been arrested for allegedly cheating job aspirants and a few employees by giving them false assurances of lucrative jobs.

A senior officer of the Banashankari police station confirmed C S Sudheer’s arrest. Sudheer was summoned to appear before the investigating officer for interrogation.

Sources said Sudheer managed to secure bail in one case, but another case was registered against him. Sudheer was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Many victims are coming forward to file complaints against Sudheer, said a senior officer. Though complaints have been registered against 22 employees of the company, including the manager and HR personnel, police are yet to recover money the company is supposed to have collected from the victims.

The first complaint has been filed by Nayana M P, a Srirampura resident, on April 4; 21 others have filed complaints along with Nayana and all have been considered as witnesses.

Sunil C, a resident of BTM 2nd Stage, filed the second complaint on April 11 at the station along with 20 others. The complainants said the company's officials made them subscribe to the app by paying Rs 2,999, promising part-time jobs that would pay them Rs 15,000 a month.