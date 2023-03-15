Bengaluru: Railway constables arrested for extorting 2 kg gold

Two railway policemen from Vijayapura district and a former jewellery store employee were arrested for extorting 2.2 kg of gold from Bengaluru’s bullion hub.

On March 12, the two men cgold worth Rs 1.1 crore from Abdul Razzak, 29, and Mallaiah, 50, who were in Bengaluru to buy the precious metal from Raja Market near Avenue Road.

Razzak works for Mohammed Khadir, a jeweller in Shroff Bazar, Raichur. Mallaiah is employed by another jeweller in Raichur. The two were returning home with Mallaiah’s son when the police targeted them.

Around 11 pm, as they were about to board a bus, the police walked up to them and said they needed to question them. They took them in an auto and eventually escaped with the bags containing gold.

Razzak and Mallaiah filed a complaint at the Upparpet police station. Police scanned CCTV footage to track down the suspects within 48 hours. They retrieved 1,761 grams of gold biscuits, 290 grams of jewellery, 1,180 grams of silver and Rs 19,000 in cash.

Police said Mounesh, 30, and Siddappa, 31, both constables in the Vijayapura railway police, teamed up with a former jewellery store worker to commit the crime.

Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), and other officers are questioning the suspects.