Bengaluru resident roughed up by BJP MLA’s men over borewell digging

A 38-year-old resident was allegedly roughed up on Thursday after he questioned the digging up of a new borewell when two borewells are already in the vicinity.

Vinay Kumar, from Kirloskar Colony, Basaveshwara Nagar, said he was assaulted by a gang of 15 men, who are associates of Mahalakshmi Layout MLA K Gopalaiah.

The commotion began after Kumar demanded a copy of the work order for digging a borewell on a public road which already has a BWSSB water supply network.

“On our street, there are two borewells, one old and another drilled just a month ago. Today, the BBMP wanted to dig another borewell on the same road. This is not just unnecessary but also affects the water availability in borewells of many houses,” he said.

The BBMP reportedly said that the borewell was being dug up at the request of temple authorities for a steady water supply.

Kumar said the temple was already supplied with water from a borewell located just 200 metres away.

Gopalaiah visited the spot and insisted that the borewell was needed for the temple.

DH could not reach him for comment.