Bengaluru restaurant theft leaves cops stumped

An unusual theft — in which thieves stole almost all appliances, goods and utensils from a restaurant in East Bengaluru — has stumped the police.

The theft at Spice Kitchen, a popular eatery in HRBR Layout, was carried out by at least three men over two days. The restaurant was closed between May 25 and June 28 because of the lockdown. Its owner, Karthik, had gone there on June 15 and found everything intact. So the theft occurred only after that.

Here’s what exactly happened:

The thieves knew that the restaurant would be closed for many days. So they went easy on their job. They entered the hotel from the backdoor used for transporting LPG cylinders. They broke open the backdoor and then dismantled the washroom door which leads to the kitchen. Once they got in, they stole the washbasin, the latches and copper handles of all doors, a television set, CCTV cameras, electric wires, lights, a generator, a water motor and other electric valuables, all water taps and plumbing materials, a mixer grinder, ladles, spoons, tumblers, vessels made of aluminium and copper and charcoal. The stolen goods are valued at about Rs 50,000.

They stole everything they laid their hands on. But that wasn’t all. They defecated on the stairs and urinated at many places. It was as if they were on a revenge theft spree.

Karthik, the owner, reopened the restaurant around 9.30 am on June 28 and was shocked beyond measure at what he saw. He filed a complaint at the Banaswadi police station over the incident.

He suspects local people behind the theft because the thieves knew the restaurant would be shut for long.

Police were also shocked by the sheer scale and nature of the theft. A similar theft was reported from a software company nearby. In that case, thieves also stole laptops, according to Karthik.

‘Came out only for food’

A police officer said the thieves numbered at least three and did their job rather leisurely over two days. During the course of the theft, they left the restaurant only to have food and came back quickly. They would have used a goods vehicle to transport the stolen items, he added.

Since the thieves have stolen CCTV cameras and electrical wires, police have asked the restaurant owner to download the footage and give it to them. A manhunt has been launched for the thieves, the officer said.