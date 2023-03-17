Bengaluru: Retired BEL employee kills 'violent, insolent' daughter

A recently retired BEL employee killed his 32-year-old married daughter known for her “violent and insolent” behaviour, police said.

The father later called the police and tried to pass off the murder as a suicide.

Circumstantial evidence helped the police call his bluff, and he cracked under sustained police grilling.

Police said 60-year-old Ramesh hit his daughter Asha with a log at their home in Dhanalakshmi Layout, Kodigehalli, on Wednesday night.

The reason why the father-daughter relationship had soured beyond redemption was Asha’s “violent and insolent behaviour”.

A fashion design graduate, Asha dated and married her college mate Nagaraj in 2019. But she left him after two years following marital disagreements.

She went back to her parents and filed a complaint of domestic violence against Nagaraj at the Kodigehalli police station in 2021. Police have filed a charge sheet in the case, and a trial is underway in court.

Police said Asha was rude and often beat her parents. They were fed up with her.

On Wednesday night, too, Asha fought with her father before dinner but they all went to sleep around 10 pm. Asha woke up around 11.30 pm and asked her mother to give her food, saying she was hungry. Her mother gave her chapatis and went back to sleep. Asha ate chapatis and went to sleep.

Ramesh then took a log and hit her multiple times.