Bengaluru: Retired lab assistant murdered by grandson in dispute over property

A youth ganged up with his friend and killed his grandfather who refused to give a share in the property or help him secure a loan.

Police said Jayanth (20) fought before the murder with his 70-year-old grandfather Puttaiah C (70), a retired lab assistant at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, who lived alone at his house in 6th Cross, Surabhi Layout, Yelahanka.

At 9.30 am on August 17, Puttaiah was found lying face down in a pool of blood by one of his four sons Naveen. A neighbour had called up Naveen at 7.30 am after Puttaiah did not open the main door or returned his phone calls. The neighbour said Puttaiah always opened the main door early in the morning. Naveen rushed to his father’s home since his calls went unanswered.

Although the front door was closed, Naveen entered the house through the back door which was open. On finding his father lying in a pool of blood, he wiped away the blood from his face but realised he was dead. He lodged a police complaint saying someone killed Puttaiah to rob his gold and cash.

But Yelahanka police led by inspector V Balaji found that Puttaiah’s murder was an insider’s job. They picked up Jayanth alias Balle, son of Puttaiah’s second son Chandru.

Puttaiah was living alone since 2017 after his wife’s passing. His children lived separately due to family differences.

Police said Jayanth killed Puttaiah by teaming up with his 22-year-old friend Yaseen from Gorur. “The deceased was killed by his grandson with the help of his friend over a property dispute. We have taken both of them into custody for questioning,” said Anoop A Shetty, DCP (Northeast).

Police learnt that Jayanth had visited Puttaiah’s house and fought with him seeking a share in the property. Jayanth also wanted his grandfather to stand surety for a bank loan. Puttaiah turned down both his demands. Jayanth fought with him on August 16, police said.

Police quoted Jayanth as saying that he and Yaseen first attacked Puttaiah before smothering him with a pillow. To make it look like murder for gain, they hid Puttaiah’s finger rings in the wardrode.