Bengaluru riots: 70 more arrested; 43 FIRs till date

Continuing the investigation into the riots cases, the East division police nabbed around 70 people in a midnight operation on Friday.

A senior officer clarified that the Central Crime Branch was not part of the arrests. He said the CCB is only investigating the cases of firing in which three people died and over 10 were injured.

The remaining cases are being investigated by various teams formed by the East division police, he said.

The police have registered 43 First Information Reports till now. The number of arrests and FIRs are likely to go up as the investigation progresses.

"We have registered 43 cases till date. The FIRs are registered based on complaints filed by policemen and the public over attacks on them, ransacking of properties and torching of vehicles," DCP (East) S D Sharanappa said. The police are interrogating the 70 arrested, he added.

84 detained, 14 let off

A senior officer said following complaints from the public, four to five teams were formed to nab those involved in the riots in both DJ Halli and KG Halli.

"All the 70 accused are from DJ Halli and KG Halli and surroundings areas. Initially, we had detained 84 people. Later, 14 were released as they didn't have anything to do with the riots," the officer said.

Sharanappa said that a special team has been formed to analyse videos and posts on social media, including a live stream created on Tuesday by a few people asking their community members to gather in front of the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations. The team will nab the accused based on the evidence available, he said.