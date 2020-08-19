Bengaluru riots: Cops identify crowd-mobilisers

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 19 2020, 01:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 01:52 ist
DH/file photo

Two local residents have been identified as having mobilised the large crowd outside KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations during the riots on August 11, according to investigators. 

Zakir and Syed Suhail were among those who came live in Instagram and other social media platforms, asking residents to assemble in large numbers outside the police stations to seek action against P Naveen, who had uploaded an offensive Facebook post, a senior police officer said. Naveen is the nephew of Pulakeshinagar MLA, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. 

This apart, police have arrested a few people who allegedly ransacked Naveen’s house. Some of those arrested have long criminal records, police said. 

Police
Bengaluru
Riots

