Bengaluru riots: Cops identify crowd-mobilisers

Two local residents have been identified as having mobilised the large crowd outside KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations during the riots on August 11, according to investigators.

Zakir and Syed Suhail were among those who came live in Instagram and other social media platforms, asking residents to assemble in large numbers outside the police stations to seek action against P Naveen, who had uploaded an offensive Facebook post, a senior police officer said. Naveen is the nephew of Pulakeshinagar MLA, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.

This apart, police have arrested a few people who allegedly ransacked Naveen’s house. Some of those arrested have long criminal records, police said.