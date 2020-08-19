Bengaluru riots: Corporator's PA detained for links with SDPI members; detentions increase to 385

Investigators have detained the personal assistant of BBMP corporator and former mayor Sampath Raj in connection with the August 11 riots. This apart, the CCB and the eastern division police picked up 30 other people on Monday night. The total detentions have now gone up to 385.

According to a senior officer, Arun was picked up for questioning as he had exchanged phone calls with Muzzammil Pasha and other members of the SDPI during the violence. He had even called them a day before the riots. A technical analysis of his mobile phone on the day of riot showed that he made 11 calls to Pasha and others.

Arun is also a relative of Sampath Raj. Investigators claimed he was also in touch with Ajaz, Afnan and other members of the SDPI, who have been seen arrested in the case. It is said Arun's intentions behind keeping in touch with SDPI members was to pave the way for Sampath's election victory from Pulakeshinagar. Arun also extended financial support to SDPI members when needed.

Soon after P Naveen, the nephew of Pulakeshinagar MLA, R Akhand Srinivas Murthy, posted an offensive Facebook post about Prophet Muhammad, SDPI members called up Arun and informed him about their protest plan. Arun is suspected to have asked them to mobilise a large crowd. He also spoke to SDPI members at the time of the riots, as per his call detail record, a senior officer said.