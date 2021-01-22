Bengaluru riots suspect arrested from train in Nagpur

A man suspected to be involved in the East Bengaluru riots was arrested from the Nagpur railway station on Wednesday after being on the run for over five months, police said.

Mudassir Khan, a garlic vendor from DJ Halli, is among the men who played a “major role” in the arson attack on the residence of Pulakeshinagar MLA, R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, on August 11, 2020, police said.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), which is investigating the case, had been tracking Khan, who went missing since the riots. Police learnt that he had boarded a train to Delhi from the Yeshwantpur railway station.

A CCB team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police B R Venugopal checked his mobile phone location and caught hold of him at the Nagpur railway station.

Confirming the arrest, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said they were questioning Khan as a court had remanded him in police custody.

The CCB said Khan took part in the arson attack at the behest of his brother Mujnu and a few other people. He had taken his friends to the MLA’s house and torched it, the CCB added.

Fearing arrest, Khan went into hiding in Shivamogga, Tumakuru and other places, staying with relatives and friends. He came to Bengaluru three days ago to meet his family and was trying to escape to Delhi, the CCB said.