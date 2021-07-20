Bengaluru rowdy hacked to death inside bank as wife, children watch

A 38-year-old rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death by a group of masked assailants inside a national bank in Koramangala, Southeast Bengaluru, in broad daylight on Monday.

Joseph alias Babli was attacked with machetes and swords at the Union Bank of India’s branch in Koramangala 8th Block around 10.30 am. His wife and children were witness to the crime.

Police said Adugodi resident Babli, who was into contract business, had gone to the bank along with his family. The bike-borne assailants parked their vehicles in front of the bank and followed him inside, where they attacked him. Babli collapsed with severe injuries on the head and died on the spot. The gang escaped on their bikes as the employees of the bank and customers watched in horror.

Babli was a rowdy-sheeter at the Adugodi police station. He was accused of murder, attempted murder and other crimes. Police suspect a rival gang in Viveknagar to be behind the murder. Special teams have been formed to nab the assailants.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) S Murugan and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Srinath Mahadev Joshi visited the spot. Forensic experts and a sniffer dog squad collected evidence. CCTV camera footage of the bank and surrounding buildings is being verified.

A senior officer said the murder took just a minute. “The bank staff and customers were helpless as the assailants were heavily armed.”

Murugan said: “Though Babli was a rowdy-sheeter, there were no cases against him since 2011.”

Police said they had taken the statement of his wife and others who witnessed the attack. It is alleged that Babli had changed his faith and was influencing others to convert. It is also alleged that he charged a commission for each conversion.