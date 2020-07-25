Bengaluru: Rowdy held for posting child porn online after tip from US NGO

A man with a history of several crimes has now been arrested for promoting child pornography online.

Manjunath alias Koli Manja, 28, allegedly uploaded child pornographic videos to his Facebook page. A preliminary inquiry found that he had got the videos from his friends by WhatsApp. “He just uploaded those videos to Facebook. We are trying to trace the people who sent him the videos. We are also investigating whether he is part of any child pornography racket,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Manjunath claims the videos are one year old and that he had uploaded them around the same time.

“The videos do not seem to have been downloaded online. We are questioning him to find out if he himself shot these videos or got them from someone else,” the officer explained.

Bengaluru police learnt about the videos after receiving a tip-off from CyberTipline, a centralised reporting system for the online exploitation of children. CyberTipline is run by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, a private, not-for-profit organisation based in the US. The tip was received by Govindaraju, a sub-inspector at the West CEN police station, on June 24.

CyberTipline provided the videos in a CD along with the IP address of the uploader. The CCB’s cybercrime sleuths were entrusted with the case and that’s how Manjunath was tracked down. On July 17, the West CEN police took up a suo motu case against Manjunath.

The CCB said Manjunath had been involved in rowdy activities for many years now. A rowdy sheet was opened against him at the Chamarajpet police station in 2014. He faces eight cases of robbery and theft.