Bengaluru RTI activist arrested for 'stalking, harassing' BBMP assistant engineer

An RTI activist has been arrested for stalking, abusing and harassing a BBMP assistant engineer, police said.

Krishna Murthy Gowda, a resident of Nagendra Block in Girinagar, was arrested after Kavya (not her real name), posted in a BBMP office in South Bengaluru, filed a police complaint. The incident is said to have occurred around 4 pm on December 18 when she was discussing official work with a consultant in her cabin.

The RTI activist barged in and shouted at her as well as the consultant. He then demanded to know what the consultant was doing in her cabin and why he stays put there from morning until evening. He also asked Kavya why she was entertaining the consultant — a private individual — instead of discharging her official responsibilities.

Kavya lost her cool at the activist's aggressive behaviour and asked him to behave himself. The activist gave her a warning and stormed off.

According to Kavya, she has known the activist for quite some time as he often visited her office and sought details of government work carried out by her. She said she gave him all the details but he still kept visiting the office and troubling her and other government employees. She also alleged that he stalked her by following her to all the places that she visited as part of official work.

An officer from the CK Achukattu police station, where the complaint was filed, said Gowda was arrested as Kavya's allegation was found to be true during a preliminary investigation.

Watch latest videos by DH here: