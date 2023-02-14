Bengaluru: Schoolteacher stabbed to death in CBD home; neighbours saw killer flee

A 34-year-old schoolteacher was murdered in her home near Nanjappa Circle in the Central Business District (CBD) on Monday.

Police said it wasn’t murder for gain because no valuables had been stolen from the house. They believe that the killer was someone “very close” to her.

Police have found out that a man known to the victim was in the house before she returned from school.

Kousar Mubeen, a private schoolteacher, was stabbed to death between 3.15 pm and 3.30 pm.

While her neighbours heard her screams for help, they were unable to save her: the killer had stabbed her three times in the neck by then, an investigating officer said.

They saw him running away and then found Kousar lying dead in a pool of

blood.

Ashoknagar police rushed to the spot with forensic experts, sniffer dogs and fingerprint experts. They cordoned off the scene of the crime and collected samples from the house for investigation.

The victim was divorced and had been living with her daughter, a class 7 student at a private school, for the last one-and-a-half years.

Daughter was away at school

The girl was at school at the time of the murder.

A case of murder has been registered at the Ashoknagar police station based on a complaint filed by the woman’s younger brother.