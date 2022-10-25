Bengaluru: Shopkeeper sells stolen phones, arrested

Bengaluru: Shopkeeper sells stolen phones, arrested

Arun would sell the stolen phones to customers in his shop and sometimes use their spare parts to service faulty devices

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 25 2022, 02:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 08:13 ist

Forty stolen mobile phones worth Rs 7 lakh were recovered by police who arrested a two-member gang.

Mohammed Sajjad, a garage mechanic from Lingarajapuram, would snatch the phones of people walking alone on roads at night and hand them to his friend Arun, who runs a mobile phone service shop in Basaveshwaranagar. Arun would sell the stolen phones to customers in his shop and sometimes use their spare parts to service faulty devices, police said. 

Koramangala police said Sajjad had stolen the phones in Koramangala, Puttenahalli, JP Nagar, Madiwala and other parts of South and Southeast Bengaluru. He was previously arrested for stealing two-wheelers and released on bail, police added. 

Koramangala police inspector Nataraj D N and his team zeroed in on Sajjad while investigating a robbery reported by Yash Gaur, a college student who lives as a paying guest in KHB Colony, Koramangala. 

Gaur told the police that he was talking to someone on the phone near the PG accommodation around 11 pm on October 6 when a man snatched it and ran off. CCTV footage helped the police identify the robber as Sajjad. Police arrested him and, based on his confession, picked up Arun. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
bengaluru crime
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Over 600 Bengaluru roads to have pay-and-park system

Over 600 Bengaluru roads to have pay-and-park system

The Philadelphia philharmonic

The Philadelphia philharmonic

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit

When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'

When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'

Kohli 2.0: Calm, collected and statesmanlike

Kohli 2.0: Calm, collected and statesmanlike

 