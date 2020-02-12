Bengaluru: Son’s love marriage lands father in hospital

A man was brutally attacked over his son’s love marriage with a girl from their neighborhood in Koramangala.

The injured has been identified as Kenny (45), a resident of Rajendranagar in Koramangala. According to the complaint filed by Kenny, he was attacked by Kupparaju, Muruga, Shakthivelu, Murali and Sundar, all residing in his neighborhood.

The victim said his son was in love with a girl residing in their neighborhood. The two recently got married but the girl’s parents refused to accept the relationship.

The marriage led to frequent quarrels between the girl’s parents and Kenny.

On Sunday around 8 pm, when Kenny was in his shop, the accused barged into the shop and attacked him with cricket stumps. Kenny, who sustained injuries on his head and back, was rushed to the hospital.

A police officer said: “We have taken up a case of causing serious injuries against the accused persons. All of them are girl’s family members. We are questioning them and the necessary action will be taken. Kenny is out of danger,” the officer added.