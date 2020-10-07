Bengaluru South tahsildar arrested over Rs 7 lakh bribe

The Bengaluru South tahsildar and two others have been arrested for taking a Rs 7 lakh bribe to transfer the khata of a property.

An individual who had purchased two acres of land had complained to the subdivisional magistrate about issues with documents pertaining to the property. The complainant died even as the court ruled in his favour.

Tahsildar Lakshmi and Shirastedar R R Prasannakumar had allegedly sought Rs 7 lakh as bribe to transfer the land to the children of the deceased owner.

One Usha had taken Rs 5 lakh on behalf of Lakshmi while Pasannakumar was receiving Rs 2 lakh when the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers raided them. All the three have been arrested, according to ACB officials.