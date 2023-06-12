Bengaluru: Speeding car mows down pedestrian

A car mowed down a 38-year-old pedestrian on NICE Road near Anjanapura bridge in southern Bengaluru on Saturday night.

Vinod was walking on NICE Road around 11.30 pm when G G Mahesh hit him with his Chevrolet Beat (KA41N2604) on the stretch between Bannerghatta Road and Kanakapura Road.

Mahesh, driving at a high speed, crashed into the victim near Anjanapura bridge, causing severe injuries to his head, abdomin and face. A profusely bleeding Vinod died on the spot.

Vinod, a resident of Avalahalii, JP Nagar 9th Phase, was identified on Sunday morning.

Mahesh has been detained by the Thalaghattapura traffic police, who filed an FIR against him under IPC Sections 279 and 304(A), based on a complaint by a highway officer at NICE Institute.