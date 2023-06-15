Bengaluru: Speeding goods lorry mows down scooter rider

A goods lorry killed a two-wheeler rider on Magadi Road in western Bengaluru in the early hours of Wednesday.

The lorry was on its way to Sunkadakatte from NICE Road when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle and rammed into a divider near Arkavathi Hospital on Magadi Road. On impact, the lorry went over the divider and hit a Honda Activa scooter coming from Sunkadakatte.

Somashekhar (40) was the unsuspecting victim who suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Kamakshipalyam traffic police have filed an FIR against the lorry driver under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence), and have begun an investigation.