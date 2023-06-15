B'luru: Speeding goods lorry mows down scooter rider

Bengaluru: Speeding goods lorry mows down scooter rider

Kamakshipalyam traffic police have filed an FIR against the lorry driver

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 15 2023, 02:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 05:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A goods lorry killed a two-wheeler rider on Magadi Road in western Bengaluru in the early hours of Wednesday.

The lorry was on its way to Sunkadakatte from NICE Road when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle and rammed into a divider near Arkavathi Hospital on Magadi Road. On impact, the lorry went over the divider and hit a Honda Activa scooter coming from Sunkadakatte.

Somashekhar (40) was the unsuspecting victim who suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Kamakshipalyam traffic police have filed an FIR against the lorry driver under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence), and have begun an investigation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Accident
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

 