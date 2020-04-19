Bengaluru: Spit on the road, you will be booked

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has said those spitting on the road, even while chewing gutka, will be detained.

Speaking on Facebook Live, Rao urged people to maintain hygiene.

“Those who spit on the road will be booked under the Karnataka Police Act and will be detained,” he said.

He said preparations have been made for crowd control when people will be allowed to come out in larger numbers post the lockdown period. “The government is preparing a guideline for this,” Rao said.

People should not be negligent post the lockdown, he said. They should continue to wear face masks and follow social distancing norms. They should also keep using sanitisers and washing their hands regularly, besides keeping their surroundings clean, the top officer said.

“If workers have been sacked during the lockdown period, they can file a complaint with the labour department,” the commissioner said.