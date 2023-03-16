Bengaluru: Spurned lover rapes, kills woman after she gets engaged to someone else

A spurned lover raped and smothered his girlfriend after learning that she was engaged to someone else and would marry him soon, police said.

The suspect then rushed home and tried to hang himself but was taken to hospital in the nick of time. Doctors have attended to him and say he’s out of danger.

Police sources identified the suspect as Manoj, 25, a KP Agrahara resident who works for a pharmaceutical distributor. The 23-year-old woman worked for another pharmaceutical distributor and met him for the first time two years ago.

Manoj proposed to her when they were still working together, but she rejected him. He later left his job and started working as a writer-accountant for a road contractor.

About a year ago, Manoj got in touch with Shalini on Facebook and the two started dating. They fell in love.

Things seemed to be okay until about a week ago when she got betrothed to someone else. Manoj was furious.

He called her up and begged her to meet him one last time. He sneaked into her home on Tuesday evening when her parents were away and forced her to have sex with him. He then demanded that she marry him. When she dithered, he slapped her so hard that she collapsed. He then smothered her and scooted.

Police have booked Manoj for rape and murder and are awaiting his discharge from the hospital to arrest him.