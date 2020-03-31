Bengaluru: Student walking at midnight robbed

A 23-year-old student was robbed after midnight by two scooter-borne miscreants in Girinagar on Saturday.

Deepak S (23), a resident of T Block in Girinagar, was walking on Temple Street near his house around 12.30 am when the two accused approached him on the pretext of asking for directions to a nearby medical store.

When Deepak was showing the way, the duo got down from the scooter, threatened to kill him with a lethal weapon and demanded he part with his valuables.

Deepak got scared and told them he only has a cellphone and gave it to them. Then they sped away. Deepak returned home and alerted the police.

An investigating officer from the Girinagar police station said Deepak failed to note down the registration number of the scooter. “We have taken up a case of extortion under IPC Section 384 and are making efforts to nab the duo. Deepak has also been warned to not walk outside late night or any other time till the lockdown is lifted,” the officer added.