Bengaluru tax consultant killed in fourth attempt 

A tax consultant-cum-financier survived three murder attempts before being killed in a Bengaluru flat, said investigators offering details into the grisly crime that took place on April 5.

Sunitha Ramaprasad, 53, was killed by main accused Kiran, 35, who had duped several people by introducing himself as the son of a CBI officer. The truth was that he was unemployed and short of money.

On recovering Sunitha's decomposed body from a flat in Kachamaranahalli, police launched a manhunt for the killer. Recently, Kiran as well as his associates, Imran and Venkatesh, were nabbed.

The plan

According to police sources, Kiran befriended Sunitha, a resident of Malleswaram, eight months ago during his visit to a tax consultation firm. Sunitha was single and staying with her specially-abled cousin.

On learning that Sunitha was financially well-off, Kiran offered to help her in her work, including financing. When he won her confidence, Kiran asked Sunitha to invest in a restaurant business.

Unaware of what was brewing in her new friend's mind, Sunitha visited the building where Kiran had rented a house along with Rs 16.5 lakh cash. Since the owner had given Kiran the key of a vacant flat to show it to prospective clients, he took her to the flat on some pretext and smothered her to death with the help of Imran.

Multiple attempts

During interrogation, Kiran confessed that he had made repeated attempts to kill Sunitha. He first rented a house in BTM Layout to kill her, but after a couple of days realised that the place is crowded and he might not be able to dispose of the body.

He hatched a second attempt which involved taking Sunitha to a hotel in Nandi Hills and killing her. This plan came to naught as he didn't get a room.

Kiran made another plan and decided to get Sunitha killed in a car accident near Nandi Hills, but even that plan failed.

But he finally succeeded in killing her in the flat in Kachamaranahalli.

Rs 500 each for associates

Kiran had lured Imran into his diabolical plan by promising him around Rs 1.2 lakh and around Rs 30,000 to Venkatesh to help in disposing of the body. After killing Sunitha, Kiran paid only Rs 500 each to Imran and Venkatesh.

Kiran asked Venkatesh to help him to dispose of the body, but they were unable to shift the body from the building because Sunitha was overweight. Fearing residents may notice them, they left the body in the flat and escaped.

Rented house in Goa

Following the murder, Kiran escaped to Goa, where he rented a house and lay low till the police nabbed him. Kiran had plans to take his wife and stay in that place for sometime. He had not used the mobile phone for almost 20 days.