Bengaluru techie arrested for illegally selling 'black fungus' drugs

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a 45-year-old software engineer who illegally sold medicines like Posaconazole injections and tablets used to treat black fungus.

Rama Mohan T, a resident of Kundalahalli, was caught red-handed by the police team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Parameshwar H S that rushed to the ITI factory gate near the KR Puram station based on information about his illegal activity.

Police seized around 17 injections and 80 tablets from Mohan, who was offering to sell them in black for Rs 18,000, while its MRP is Rs 8,500. Mohan told police that he was a software engineer and is currently jobless.

Mohan bought the medicines online from a pharmacy in Basavanagudi and circulated messages on WhatsApp that he has stocked them. Police contacted him posing as family members of patients, struck a deal and trapped him.

He has been handed over to the jurisdiction police for further investigation.