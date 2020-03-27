Bengaluru techie arrested over ‘sadistic’ FB post on coronavirus

A 40-year-old software engineer was arrested after he put up a Facebook post, allegedly asking people to go out and sneeze in public to spread coronavirus.

Mujeeb Mohammad, a resident of Bagalur who works for a leading software company in Electronic City, is said to have uploaded this post on his Facebook account: “Let’s join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public spread virus.”

He captioned his picture with these ominous words: “Spread the word to end the world.” The post went viral and created panic among netizens, prompting the police to open a case.

According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), a joint team of the Central Crime Branch and Electronics City police arrested Mohammad from his office on Friday.

“We are checking all his electronic devices to ascertains the kind of activities he was doing,” the officer said.

An investigating officer said Mohammad was being questioned about the motive for uploading such a post. “Right now, he is not saying why he did this. But he says he wants the world to end,” the officer explained. “We have seized his laptop and the phone.”