Bengaluru techie booked for running over puppy after woman witness files police complaint

A techie has been booked for running his car over a puppy before the Bellandur police station on Saturday.

A woman driving her car witnessed the incident and lodged a complaint. The accused, Anoop Nair, was arrested and released later.

Somya Soti, a 29-year-old resident of Haralur Road, stated in her complaint to the Bellandur police that she noticed the puppy as she waited in her car at the signal before the police station at 12.40 pm. Vehicles had gathered at the signal as it turned red. As it turned green, she noticed Nair’s car headed towards the puppy. Somya frantically waved at Nair, but he did not notice her.

Though Nair was not speeding, he drove straight at the puppy. Other people in the car did not warn him either. "However, a policeman at the spot and passersby flagged down the offending car. I checked on the puppy. It had died at the spot," Somya said.

A senior officer said Nair was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act and IPC Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and 279 (rash driving on a public way). The carcass was subjected to post-mortem and the case is being investigated.