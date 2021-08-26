Bengaluru techie suffocates himself by tying head with plastic bag

A 39-year-old software engineer allegedly killed himself in a hotel room in Nelamangala on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Pradeep Singh Shekhawat allegedly suffocated himself by tying his head inside a plastic bag at Swathi Lodge.

Police said the death was discovered around 9.30 am after a room boy grew suspicious as Shekhawat hadn't opened his room since 6 pm, Tuesday, or responded to his knocks and ringing of doorbells.

The hotel management called the police. When police broke open the door, Shekhawat was lying motionless with head covered in a plastic bag. Police did not find a death note in the room. They have sent his viscera for forensic examination to determine if he had consumed poison.

Shekhawat was a native of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and lived in Devarabeesanahalli near Marathahalli, Southeast Bengaluru, with wife Neelam Shekhawat and six-year-old son. He worked for a private firm that provides free payment gateway services.

Frantic phone calls

Police said Shekhawat left home at 9.30 am on Tuesday without informing his wife, who tried calling his mobile phone through the day and found it switched off. She waited till midnight and, with his phone still switched off, lodged a missing persons case with the Marathahalli police at 12.30 am.

On verifying Shekhawat’s details, Nelamangala town police called Neelam on Wednesday morning and informed her of his death.

After Neelam, her son and relatives reached the lodge, police shifted Shekhawat’s body to the Nelamangala government hospital mortuary. They captured the whole process on video in Neelam’s presence.

A case of unnatural death has been registered based on a complaint from Neelam. The wife said she did not know the reason for Pradeep’s decision to end his life.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family. Further investigations are on.