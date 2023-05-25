Bengaluru: Teen alleges doctor examined her under CCTV camera

An 18-year-old girl has approached the police seeking action against a cosmetic surgeon for examining her under CCTV surveillance.

Based on a complaint filed by Suma (name changed), the police have registered an FIR under the Information Technology Act.

An undergraduate student, Suma visited Dr Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre on Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar on May 20. She says she was consulting the centre for belly fat reduction, and was accompanied by her elder brother.

Suma was directed to a room with Dr Shetty and two nurses, according to her complaint. After the examination, which involved taking off her top, she noticed a CCTV camera as she was walking out of the room. She informed her brother about it.

Read | Undertrial hangs in prison bathroom, dies at hospital in Bengaluru

The next day, her brother called the centre and requested the staff to delete the footage, the complaint states. The management refused, saying they were following a government mandate with regard to CCTV cameras.

Speaking to DH, Dr Shetty said the centre had not refused to delete the footage. “The patient's side approached us on Sunday when our centre was closed. On Monday, the police seized the DVR and the matter is under investigation," he said.

The cameras were installed in accordance with a health department circular dated May 7, 2021, he said.

The circular, issued at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, states that CCTV cameras must be installed in all wards and ICUs in hospitals under the district and taluk administration.

Suma is seeking deletion of the footage and action against the doctor.

Representatives of the centre who visited the DH office said the girl had visited them for a belly piercing, and later asked them about treatment for breast size reduction.

A senior police officer said, "We have submitted the DVR to court. No one can delete the video after an FIR is registered as it amounts to destruction of evidence.”