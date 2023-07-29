Bengaluru terror plot: CCB identifies man who delivered arms to suspects

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have identified the man who delivered the arms consignments to terror suspects, recently arrested in Bengaluru.

A senior CCB officer requesting anonymity said the consignments that included foreign-made grenades were picked up from T Begur near Nelamangala.

“Comparisons will be done with other grenades found in India over the years to check for similarities and later, permission will be sought from the court to destroy the grenades,” the officer said.

Syed Suhel Khan, 24, from Sultanpalya; Mohammed Umar, 29, and Zahid Tabrez, 25, both from Kodigehalli; Syed Mudassir Pasha, 28, from Dinnur Main Road; and Mohammed Fizal Rabbani, 30, from Fraser Town, were arrested on July 18, from Suhel’s RT Nagar residence.

The source said that data from mobile phones belonging to the suspects and their family has been retrieved. Bank details of all the accused and their families have also been collected.

“The retrieved data from the mobile phones has to be examined further for leads. As of now, data from the past three months has led to seven to eight pieces of evidence about the accused and about the terror plots,” the source said.

Police suspect that specific roles were assigned to people involved in the terror plot — transporting consignments, storing them, and executing the plan.

A source, however, said that the arrested men did not know the locations where the explosions were planned.

The police officer said consignments seized in connection with the case were the largest in a long time.

‘Mastermind’ in custody

The CCB on Friday took into custody the suspected mastermind T Nasir, who was lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. He will be interrogated to ascertain his role in the terror plot.

The officer also mentioned that the live grenades were professionally packed, and the package was not opened when it was seized.