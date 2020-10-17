Bengaluru: Thieves steal money meant for heart surgery

Three habitual offenders have been arrested for stealing cash and gold jewellery from a woman who had arranged money for her husband's heart treatment.

Kumar, 22, of Banashankari, Das Balaji, 24 and Premadas, 25, both from Odisha, targeted the woman on a KSRTC bus on October 13, said Sanjeev Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

The woman's husband was admitted to Jayadeva hospital in the city. She had gone to her hometown Shivamogga to arrange money. Before the bus reached the Kempegowda Bus Station at Majestic, the gang stole her bag which contained Rs 60,000 in cash and 14 grams of gold jewellery.

Upparpet police, led by inspector C B Shivaswamy, tracked down the suspects and recovered the stolen valuables. Further investigations led the police to many mobile phone thefts committed by the gang. According to police, the trio had stolen a whopping 126 mobile phones, all of which have been recovered from them.

Das Balaji and Premadas had come to Bengaluru in search of a job but later came in contact with Kumar, and they all started stealing phones, police said.