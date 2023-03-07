Bengaluru: Trio kills friend, burns his body

Bengaluru: Trio kills friend, burns his body

Investigation revealed that a trivial fight broke out between the trio and Shridhar

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 07 2023, 02:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 03:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Soladevanahalli police arrested three men accused of killing a 32-year-old and burning his body in February.

The accused — Veera Anjaneya, 38, Govardhan, 23, and Buddappa, 46 — were reportedly friends with Shridhar, a physiotherapist who lived near Sai Baba temple, Kondappa Layout, Yelahanka.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh man kills wife, chops body into pieces, hides them in empty water tank

Investigation revealed that a trivial fight broke out between the trio and Shridhar. They killed him by slitting his throat. The body was taken to Ganigarahalli in an auto, where they set it on fire using petrol.

On February 7, based on the land owner's complaint about an unidentified body, a case of suspicious death was registered at the Soladevanahalli station.

Two days later, the deceased's brother filed a complaint, following which a murder case was registered.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Crime

What's Brewing

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

 