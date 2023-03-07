Bengaluru: Trio kills friend, burns his body

Soladevanahalli police arrested three men accused of killing a 32-year-old and burning his body in February.

The accused — Veera Anjaneya, 38, Govardhan, 23, and Buddappa, 46 — were reportedly friends with Shridhar, a physiotherapist who lived near Sai Baba temple, Kondappa Layout, Yelahanka.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh man kills wife, chops body into pieces, hides them in empty water tank

Investigation revealed that a trivial fight broke out between the trio and Shridhar. They killed him by slitting his throat. The body was taken to Ganigarahalli in an auto, where they set it on fire using petrol.

On February 7, based on the land owner's complaint about an unidentified body, a case of suspicious death was registered at the Soladevanahalli station.

Two days later, the deceased's brother filed a complaint, following which a murder case was registered.