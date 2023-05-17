Bengaluru: Trio stabs Swiggy delivery exec for asking payment of Rs 560

Three men stabbed a 29-year-old delivery person when he asked for a payment of Rs 560.

The delivery executive, Nayon Mia, is undergoing treatment for his injuries. Nayon, a resident of Pragathinagar near Electronics City, filed a complaint stating he works with the online food delivery platform, Swiggy.

Also Read: Bengaluru: City auto-rickshaws go digital with QR code-enabled displays

Around 9.20 pm on May 12, Nayon was assigned to deliver food from Biriyani Zone to a customer in Pragathinagar. Nayon picked up the food and reached the location on the service road on Hosur Road near a Ganesha temple in Pragathinagar.

The trio, who were standing on the roadside, called out to Nayon and claimed they had ordered the food. They took the parcel from him. Since the payment mode was 'cash on delivery', Nayon asked them to pay Rs 560 for the food. The men abused him and asked him to leave since they did not have cash.

Nayon pleaded with them saying if they refused to pay, the money would be deducted from his salary. The trio made it clear that they had no intention of paying him and asked him to leave the place. Nayon, however, stood his ground and told them he would not leave without getting the payment.

The trio assaulted him. One of them pulled out a knife from his pocket, stabbed Nayon in the stomach and fled the spot. A profusely bleeding Nayon called his friend, who rushed him to the hospital.

Police have registered a case against the unknown men at the Electronics City police station. They are verifying footage from CCTV cameras to ascertain the identity of Nayon’s attackers.